James, Love help Cavs rout Celtics 117-104 in Game 1

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James controls the ball while being guarded by Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart during the first half in game one of the Eastern conference finals of the NBA Playoffs at TD Garden.

BOSTON (AP) - LeBron James had 38 points, nine rebounds and seven assists and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Boston Celtics 117-104 on Wednesday night in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals.



Kevin Love added a playoff career-high 32 points and had 12 rebounds to help the Cavaliers improve to 9-0 in the first three rounds of the playoffs. They opened 10-0 last season en route to their first NBA title.



James scored at will in the first half and the Cavs built a 26-point lead. Love opened up the floor for James, burying outside jumpers and forcing Boston to leave defenders one-on-one with James.



Avery Bradley and Jae Crowder led the Celtics with 21 points each. Isaiah Thomas had 17 points. Boston missed 11 of its first 14 shots.



Game 2 is Friday night in Boston.

