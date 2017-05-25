Illinois softball pitcher throws 'perfect' perfect game after no-hitter

Softball. (Photo: Peieq/Thinkstock, pieq)

Sophomore Jayme Eilers of Sterling (Ill.) struck out all 15 batters she faced Wednesday for a five-inning perfect game shortened by the 10-run rule.

Sterling beat Dixon, 10-0, in the Class 3A Rock Falls Regional semifinal.

The “perfect” perfect game followed a no-hitter in her last outing.

“It was almost all riseballs; I threw a couple of other ones a few times, but I have a lot of confidence in my riseball, and it was really working today,” Eilers told SaukValley.com after the perfect game. “I was pretty relaxed out there – until the last inning, because I knew what I had going. I knew Mallory [Newman] is a good hitter, and I was a little shaky, but I just threw a little harder and tried to get her to swing.”

Newman forced a 3-1 count — the only batter to reach three balls. According to SaukValley.com, Eilers threw 50 of her 61 pitches for strikes. Dixon only made contact with eight pitches — all foul balls, including a bunt attempt.

This is what a #PerfectGame scorecard looks like. Jayme Eilers with a masterpiece today as Sterling beats Dixon for the 33rd straight time! pic.twitter.com/85yY15qSY3 — SHS Golden Warriors (@shs_gldnwarrior) May 25, 2017

