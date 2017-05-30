Hunter Strickland suspended 6 games, Bryce Harper 4 for brawl

A fight ensues between the San Francisco Giants and Washington Nationals after Nationals right fielder Bryce Harper (34) was hit by pitch during the eighth inning at AT&T Park. Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kelley L Cox, Kelley L Cox)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - San Francisco Giants reliever Hunter Strickland has received a six-game suspension and Washington's Bryce Harper four games for their roles in a benches-clearing brawl at AT&T Park.



Each also has been fined an undisclosed amount, Major League Baseball announced Tuesday. Both players planned to appeal.



Strickland hit Harper in the hip with a pitch and the Washington slugger charged the mound, wildly firing his helmet and trading punches to the head with Strickland during the Nationals' 3-0 win Monday over the San Francisco Giants.

