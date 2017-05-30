KHOU
Hunter Strickland suspended 6 games, Bryce Harper 4 for brawl

Associated Press , KHOU 5:39 PM. CDT May 30, 2017

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - San Francisco Giants reliever Hunter Strickland has received a six-game suspension and Washington's Bryce Harper four games for their roles in a benches-clearing brawl at AT&T Park.

Each also has been fined an undisclosed amount, Major League Baseball announced Tuesday. Both players planned to appeal.

Strickland hit Harper in the hip with a pitch and the Washington slugger charged the mound, wildly firing his helmet and trading punches to the head with Strickland during the Nationals' 3-0 win Monday over the San Francisco Giants.

