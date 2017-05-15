Houston to host Manchester City, Manchester United at NRG Stadium

Ander Herrera of Manchester United moves away from Fernando during the EFL Cup Fourth Round match between Manchester United and Manchester City at Old Trafford on October 26, 2016 in Manchester, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images) (Photo: David Rogers, 2016 Getty Images)

HOUSTON - Houston will play host to two international soccer teams this summer when Manchester United F.C. and Manchester City F.C. face off in the Manchester Derby.

The match is set for 8:30 p.m. July 20 at NRG Stadium.

Manchester United and Manchester City’s rivalry dates back to 1881 and have played the Manchester Derby rivalry match 173 times. This upcoming match marks the first Manchester Derby played outside of the United Kingdom in the rivalry’s 136-year history.

Both teams have won a combined 24 English Premier League titles, including seven of the last 10.

Tickets will go on sale beginning May 23. For more information, visit www.internationalchampionscup.com.

