Houston Sabercats victorious in first rugby match

The Sabercats played their first match before a sold-out crowd at Constellation Field in Sugar Land Saturday night. (Photo: Matt Dougherty, KHOU 11 News)

SUGAR LAND, Texas - Houston’s newest professional sports team, the Houston Sabercats, won its first match Saturday night. But more importantly, the sport appears to be winning over Houston fans as well.

The Sabercats beat the Seattle Saracens 50 to 7 at Constellation Field. The game drew a record crowd for a domestic U.S. rugby match with more than 5,000 fans.

Fans appeared to be thoroughly engaged but questions linger over whether all of them really understand the game.

A young boy attending the game with his father was able to explain the most basic rules of the sport. There is one rule any viewer can take away from watching a match: no forward passing.

Little Robinson Cooper was asked if he preferred rugby or football at Saturday night’s match.

“Rugby,” Cooper said. “Because it doesn’t do as much harm.”

