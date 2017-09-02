KHOU
Close

Houston Rockets' James Harden to donate $1 million to Harvey relief

Michael Singer, USA TODAY , KHOU 4:35 PM. CDT September 02, 2017

Houston Rockets guard James Harden announced on Saturday a pledge of $1 million to aid the Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

Harden met with Houston mayor Sylvester Turner to discuss the city's recovery, and announced the donation while visiting the George R. Brown Convention Center.

"This is home for me," Harden said. "I wanted to say thank you to (Houston Texans defensive end) J.J. Watt, what he's doing for the city. Thank you to the mayor for helping me. I just want to donate and give back to the community as much as I can. I'm going to donate a million dollars to the city, to the areas that need it and to people that need it, to make the city stronger."

Earlier in the day, Turner had thrown out the first pitch at the Astros game alongside local police and first responders. 

Harden has followed Watt's lead when it comes to stepping up aid efforts. Watt initially sought to raise $200,000 but has since cleared more than $15 million through online efforts. New Rockets addition Chris Paul announced a donation of $75,000and Rockets owner Les Alexander committed an additional $10 million to the cause. 

© 2017 USATODAY.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories