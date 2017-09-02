Houston Rockets' James Harden to donate $1 million to Harvey relief

This file photo shows Rockets guard James Harden warming up prior to Game 6 of Houston's second-round series against the Spurs at Toyota Center in Houston. (Photo: Troy Taormina, USA TODAY Sports)

Houston Rockets guard James Harden announced on Saturday a pledge of $1 million to aid the Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

Harden met with Houston mayor Sylvester Turner to discuss the city's recovery, and announced the donation while visiting the George R. Brown Convention Center.

"This is home for me," Harden said. "I wanted to say thank you to (Houston Texans defensive end) J.J. Watt, what he's doing for the city. Thank you to the mayor for helping me. I just want to donate and give back to the community as much as I can. I'm going to donate a million dollars to the city, to the areas that need it and to people that need it, to make the city stronger."

James Harden visited Houstonians @GRBCC and has announced $1 million donation to Mayor Turner's Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund. #HoustonStrong pic.twitter.com/nNF0N6QbDI — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) September 2, 2017

Earlier in the day, Turner had thrown out the first pitch at the Astros game alongside local police and first responders.

Harden has followed Watt's lead when it comes to stepping up aid efforts. Watt initially sought to raise $200,000 but has since cleared more than $15 million through online efforts. New Rockets addition Chris Paul announced a donation of $75,000and Rockets owner Les Alexander committed an additional $10 million to the cause.

© 2017 USATODAY.COM