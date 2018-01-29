Houston Dash re-sign Kealia Ohai

Team USA forward Kealia Ohai (7) during the first half against the Romania at Avaya Stadium. Team USA defeated Romania 8-1. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kyle Terada, Kyle Terada)

HOUSTON - The Houston Dash have re-signed team captain Kealia Ohai to a new contract, the team announced Monday.

Ohai holds club records for appearances (72), goals (12) and assists (12). The forward is currently recovering from a torn ACL she suffered last June.

“Kealia is one of our key players, and unfortunately, she got injured last year. We will make sure that she returns to the field at her best level,” Dash head coach Vera Pauw said in a statement. “We are excited to keep her with the squad because she will play an important role on various fronts. She has been here from the beginning and we will do everything we can to make sure she is playing at the high level we know she can and help her raise the bar.”

The Dash selected Ohai with their first draft pick in franchise history in 2014. She was selected No. 2 overall and is the only active plater on the roster from the inaugural Dash team.

© 2018 KHOU-TV