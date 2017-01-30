Houston-area Super Bowl greats gather at TD Club

Wade Phillips attends the TD Club Super Bowl event on Monday.

HOUSTON - You’ll have to forgive Wade Phillips.

Whenever he gets a chance to, he’s going to show off last year’s Super Bowl bling.

“It’s a nice club to be in,” Phillips said. “The Super Bowl club.”

The thing is, at Monday’s Touchdown Club event, more than one guy was showing off the hardware they have earned over their lifetime.

“To be able to come out of Worthing High School, we have six Super Bowl rings out of my high school,” former Raider Cliff Branch said.

Houston-area talent that has played in a Super Bowl starting with the very first one.

“I won’t even tell you what I made the first year I played,” former Chiefs star Bert Coan said.

Bert Coan and Donny Anderson competed against one another in Super Bowl 1 and it’s amazing to them what a spectacle this football game has become.

“It’s still ten yards, it’s still four downs the game is still quick, surprisingly quick for what we’re given credit for,” Anderson said.

The stories of Super Bowls past that the former players can tell are endless but it’s the conversations with some of the guys that have played in the big game recently that stand out.

They created memories that will last them a lifetime, like Carolina running back Fozzy Whitaker did in Super Bowl 50.

“It’s just something that’s surreal,” former Pearland Oilers star Whitaker said. “So many people have worked their tails off trying to be in a position that I was in last year.”

It is a week made possible thanks to those that have come before, who are still going strong.

“I’m bonded with those players and coaches for the rest of our careers,” Phillips said.

The Touchdown Club of Houston is a 501(c)(3) charity that assists Greater Houston high schools. The Club has awarded scholarships to more than 275 high school student athletes and has provided weight room equipment to 41 Greater Houston high schools.

