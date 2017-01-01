Hopkins passes mentor Johnson in Texans record books

Tennessee Titans inside linebacker Wesley Woodyard (59) stops Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) in the second half during the NFL game at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean via USA TODAY Sports

NASHVILLE, TN - Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins had one of his most productive games of the 2016 season on Sunday as he continued to climb the team record books.

Hopkins passed mentor Andre Johnson for the most receptions in the first four years for a Texans receiver. The 7 catches for Hopkins against the Titans put him at 312 which is now tops in franchise history.

"It's pretty special," Hopkins said. "It's hard to downplay a future Hall-of-Famer. I have to thank my teammates and coaches for putting me in position to make those plays since I've been here, but Andre has done it for so long. Four years is nothing."

Hopkins also tied Johnson’s mark of most 100-yard games in the first four years of a career with 13. He totaled 123 against Tennessee.

“I should have had more,” Hopkins said. “I’m pretty hard on myself. There are some things I could have done better.”

His head coach was impressed with his star receiver’s effort. Then again, that’s nothing new.

“I thought he did a nice job,” Bill O’Brien said. “He had a bunch of catches, run after catch. He’s a competitive guy. Once you get him the ball, he’s going to do something with the ball and it was nice to see."

