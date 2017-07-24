THSCA releases preseason coaches poll

HOUSTON - The Texas High School Coaches Association on Monday released its 2017 preseason coaches poll for the fourth season.
Several Houston-area schools made the list, including those who top the poll in their respective regions such as Conroe The Woodlands, Katy and Manvel.
Here are the rankings:
Class 6A, Region II
(Rank, team, 2016 record, no. of votes)
1) Conroe The Woodlands (7) 15-1-0; 79
2) Klein Collins (1) 13-2-0; 63
3) Spring Westfield 10-4-0; 51
4) Coppell 10-3-0; 36
5) Round Rock Cedar Ridge 11-1-0; 35
6) Garland Sachse 11-1-0; 28
7) Tyler 11-2-0; 27
8) Austin Bowie 11-2-0; 24
9) Round Rock 10-4-0; 22
10) Beaumont West Brook 11-2-0; 20
Others receiving votes: Rockwall 9; Lufkin 8; Garland Lakeview 7; Longview 6; Mesquite Horn 6; Klein Oak 5; Klein 4; Houston Stratford 3; Dallas Skyline 2; Garland Rowlett 2; Spring 2; Dallas Jesuit 1.
Class 6A, Region III
(Rank, team, 2016 record, no. of votes)
1) Katy (5) 10-3-0; 68
2) Galena Park North Shore; 12-2-0 58
3) Fort Bend Ridge Point (2); 11-1-0 54
4) Houston Lamar 11-2-0; 53
5) Dickinson 10-2-0; 44
6) Houston Cypress Ranch 11-1-0; 41
7) Humble Atascocita (1) 12-2-0; 35
8) Alief Taylor 9-2-0; 20
8) Pearland 8-4-0; 20
10) League City Clear Springs 9-2-0; 17
Others receiving votes: Houston Cy-Fair 9; Friendswood 8; Katy Cinco Ranch 5; Pearland Dawson 5; La Porte 2; Houston Cypress Creek 1.
Class 5A, Region III
(Rank, team, 2016 record, no. of votes)
1) Manvel (4) 13-1-0; 73
2) Cedar Park (1) 12-1-0; 68
3) Temple (1) 12-4-0; 66
4) College Station (2) 14-1-0; 52
5) Fort Bend Marshall 11-3-0; 44
6) Port Neches-Groves 11-2-0; 32
7) Crosby 9-3-0; 31
8) Port Arthur Memorial 11-2-0; 28
9) Magnolia 10-2-0; 15
10) College Station A&M Consolidated 8-4-0; 10
Others receiving votes: New Caney 6; Georgetown 4; Pflugerville Connally 3; Brenham 2; Hutto 2; Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill 2; Houston Madison 1; New Caney Porter 1.
Class 5A, Region IV
(Rank, team, 2016 record, no. of votes)
1) Corpus Christi Calallen (7) 14-2-0; 79
2) Richmond Foster (1) 14-1-0; 64
3) Dripping Springs 12-2-0; 58
4) Angleton 9-3-0; 47
5) Boerne Champion 10-3-0; 38
6) Austin McCallum 10-2-0; 27
7) San Antonio Alamo Heights 10-2-0; 25
8) Victoria East 10-4-0; 22
9) Eagle Pass Winn 10-3-0; 18
10) Rosenberg Terry 7-5-0; 17
Others receiving votes: Austin LBJ 10; Corpus Christi Flour Bluff 10; Laredo Nixon 8; Mercedes 6; Edcouch Edcouch-Elsa 5; Floresville 2; Port Lavaca Calhoun 2; Mission Sharyland Pioneer 1; Victoria West 1.
Class 4A, Division I, Region III
(Rank, team, 2016 record, no. of votes)
1) Carthage (4) 13-2-0; 40
2) Henderson 11-2-0; 32
3) Kilgore 7-5-0; 28
4) Stafford 9-5-0; 27
5) El Campo 11-1-0; 25
6) Bridge City 9-3-0; 21
7) Bay City 7-5-0; 15
8) Houston North Forest 9-3-0; 9
9) Silsbee 6-5-0; 7
10) Navasota 2-9-0; 5
Others receiving votes: Houston Yates 2; Huffman Hargrave 2; Orange Little Cypress-Mauriceville 2; Palestine 2; Center 1; Needville 1; Sealy 1.
Class 4A, Division II, Region III
(Rank, team, 2016 record, no. of votes)
1) West Orange-Stark (4) 16-0-0; 40
2) Giddings 11-3-0; 34
3) Bellville 10-3-0; 33
4) Liberty 10-3-0; 25
5) Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 7-4-0; 19
6) Robinson 9-3-0; 18
7) Lorena 8-4-0; 16
8) Salado 7-5-0; 11
9) Shepherd 7-3-0; 8
10) La Grange 4-6-0; 6
Others receiving votes: Orangefield 5; Caldwell 2; Waco Connally 2; Gonzales 1.
Class 4A, Division II, Region IV
(Rank, team, 2016 record, no. of votes)
1) Cuero (3) 13-1-0; 39
2) Geronimo Navarro (1) 14-1-0; 35
3) Sinton 9-3-0; 31
4) Wimberley 10-3-0; 23
5) Sweeny 7-5-0; 22
6) Wharton 8-5-0; 15
7) Devine 9-2-0; 13
7) Rio Hondo 7-4-0; 13
9) Pearsall 7-4-0; 10
10) Aransas Pass 2-8-0; 6
10) Port Isabel 9-2-0; 6
Others receiving votes: Orange Grove 5; Crystal City 2.
