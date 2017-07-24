THSCA releases preseason coaches poll

Photo: Thinkstock/Getty Images

HOUSTON - The Texas High School Coaches Association on Monday released its 2017 preseason coaches poll for the fourth season.

Several Houston-area schools made the list, including those who top the poll in their respective regions such as Conroe The Woodlands, Katy and Manvel.

Here are the rankings:

Class 6A, Region II

(Rank, team, 2016 record, no. of votes)

1) Conroe The Woodlands (7) 15-1-0; 79

2) Klein Collins (1) 13-2-0; 63

3) Spring Westfield 10-4-0; 51

4) Coppell 10-3-0; 36

5) Round Rock Cedar Ridge 11-1-0; 35

6) Garland Sachse 11-1-0; 28

7) Tyler 11-2-0; 27

8) Austin Bowie 11-2-0; 24

9) Round Rock 10-4-0; 22

10) Beaumont West Brook 11-2-0; 20

Others receiving votes: Rockwall 9; Lufkin 8; Garland Lakeview 7; Longview 6; Mesquite Horn 6; Klein Oak 5; Klein 4; Houston Stratford 3; Dallas Skyline 2; Garland Rowlett 2; Spring 2; Dallas Jesuit 1.

Class 6A, Region III

(Rank, team, 2016 record, no. of votes)

1) Katy (5) 10-3-0; 68

2) Galena Park North Shore; 12-2-0 58

3) Fort Bend Ridge Point (2); 11-1-0 54

4) Houston Lamar 11-2-0; 53

5) Dickinson 10-2-0; 44

6) Houston Cypress Ranch 11-1-0; 41

7) Humble Atascocita (1) 12-2-0; 35

8) Alief Taylor 9-2-0; 20

8) Pearland 8-4-0; 20

10) League City Clear Springs 9-2-0; 17

Others receiving votes: Houston Cy-Fair 9; Friendswood 8; Katy Cinco Ranch 5; Pearland Dawson 5; La Porte 2; Houston Cypress Creek 1.

Class 5A, Region III

(Rank, team, 2016 record, no. of votes)

1) Manvel (4) 13-1-0; 73

2) Cedar Park (1) 12-1-0; 68

3) Temple (1) 12-4-0; 66

4) College Station (2) 14-1-0; 52

5) Fort Bend Marshall 11-3-0; 44

6) Port Neches-Groves 11-2-0; 32

7) Crosby 9-3-0; 31

8) Port Arthur Memorial 11-2-0; 28

9) Magnolia 10-2-0; 15

10) College Station A&M Consolidated 8-4-0; 10

Others receiving votes: New Caney 6; Georgetown 4; Pflugerville Connally 3; Brenham 2; Hutto 2; Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill 2; Houston Madison 1; New Caney Porter 1.

Class 5A, Region IV

(Rank, team, 2016 record, no. of votes)

1) Corpus Christi Calallen (7) 14-2-0; 79

2) Richmond Foster (1) 14-1-0; 64

3) Dripping Springs 12-2-0; 58

4) Angleton 9-3-0; 47

5) Boerne Champion 10-3-0; 38

6) Austin McCallum 10-2-0; 27

7) San Antonio Alamo Heights 10-2-0; 25

8) Victoria East 10-4-0; 22

9) Eagle Pass Winn 10-3-0; 18

10) Rosenberg Terry 7-5-0; 17

Others receiving votes: Austin LBJ 10; Corpus Christi Flour Bluff 10; Laredo Nixon 8; Mercedes 6; Edcouch Edcouch-Elsa 5; Floresville 2; Port Lavaca Calhoun 2; Mission Sharyland Pioneer 1; Victoria West 1.

Class 4A, Division I, Region III

(Rank, team, 2016 record, no. of votes)

1) Carthage (4) 13-2-0; 40

2) Henderson 11-2-0; 32

3) Kilgore 7-5-0; 28

4) Stafford 9-5-0; 27

5) El Campo 11-1-0; 25

6) Bridge City 9-3-0; 21

7) Bay City 7-5-0; 15

8) Houston North Forest 9-3-0; 9

9) Silsbee 6-5-0; 7

10) Navasota 2-9-0; 5

Others receiving votes: Houston Yates 2; Huffman Hargrave 2; Orange Little Cypress-Mauriceville 2; Palestine 2; Center 1; Needville 1; Sealy 1.

.

Class 4A, Division II, Region III

(Rank, team, 2016 record, no. of votes)

1) West Orange-Stark (4) 16-0-0; 40

2) Giddings 11-3-0; 34

3) Bellville 10-3-0; 33

4) Liberty 10-3-0; 25

5) Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 7-4-0; 19

6) Robinson 9-3-0; 18

7) Lorena 8-4-0; 16

8) Salado 7-5-0; 11

9) Shepherd 7-3-0; 8

10) La Grange 4-6-0; 6

Others receiving votes: Orangefield 5; Caldwell 2; Waco Connally 2; Gonzales 1.

Class 4A, Division II, Region IV

(Rank, team, 2016 record, no. of votes)

1) Cuero (3) 13-1-0; 39

2) Geronimo Navarro (1) 14-1-0; 35

3) Sinton 9-3-0; 31

4) Wimberley 10-3-0; 23

5) Sweeny 7-5-0; 22

6) Wharton 8-5-0; 15

7) Devine 9-2-0; 13

7) Rio Hondo 7-4-0; 13

9) Pearsall 7-4-0; 10

10) Aransas Pass 2-8-0; 6

10) Port Isabel 9-2-0; 6

Others receiving votes: Orange Grove 5; Crystal City 2.

