Texans surprise Kingwood football players

KINGWOOD, Texas - When the Texans equipment team rolls in, they do it in style.

They turned the sidewalk into sporting goods store Tuesday and rolled out players, including No. 98, defensive tackle D.J. Reader.

"You all are out here because you're tough, you fight, you're playing hard, you're playing hard for your community," Reader said to the Kingwood football players.

The Texans gave the flood-ravaged team cleats and other equipment. They even autographed footballs for the Kingwood teens.

It meant a lot to kids who had lost so much.

"My house got flooded. I lost my car, but it's good to be back out here with the boys practicing, getting back into Friday night lights. I missed it," said senior Blake Herrera.

The Mustangs played their first game last week thanks to the kindness of strangers.

"They let us borrow equipment, especially our schools here in Humble ISD, surrounding schools nearby, and so that got us through the first few days," said Coach Barry Campbell.

Aside from going to classes at Summer Creek, the players must practice at Humble High School. Center Nick Martin talked about the kind of dedication that takes.

"The fact that they're doing this and waking up earlier and go to school later, it's a special thing," Martin said.

It’s all part of a year that has been filled with tough life lessons.

"When we get off the field, there's other things that are going to be important, so those are the things we have to focus on off the field," Campbell said.

