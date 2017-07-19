See the renderings of Prosper ISD's new $48 million football stadium

A rendering of Prosper ISD's new, $48 million football stadium scheduled to open in 2019. Photo: Prosper ISD/Huckabee

Prosper ISD and Huckabee, its partner architecture firm, have released renderings of a $48 million football stadium and natatorium scheduled to open in 2019.

The 12,000-seat stadium, which will be located on the north side of Frontier Park west of Prosper High School, is being funded by a $710 million bond issue passed in 2007, according to the district. Initial plans had the stadium being built seven years ago before an economic downturn delayed the district’s expansion.

In today’s economy, Prosper ISD is expected to double its student enrollment by 2021-22, according to a demographics and school district planning company cited in the Prosper Press in April.

Prosper High School will be in its first year as a 6A school when the stadium in August 2019. A second high school is scheduled to open in 2020.

The district boasts that the new stadium complex will come at a lower cost than other mega-stadiums at high schools in the area.

“We have designed a facility that will meet the needs of PISD for many years to come while engineering it in a way that comes in at price tag $15-20-plus million less expensive than recent similar projects in the metroplex and across the state,” read a release on the district’s website.

Allen ISD opened its $60 million, 18,000-seat stadium in 2012. Last year, voters approved a $63.5 million football stadium for McKinney ISD -- but the price tag of that project has since risen to an estimated $70 million.

It’s not just in North Texas either. Katy ISD, near Houston, is set to open a $70 million stadium this fall. That project, too, was first estimated to cost about $12 million less.

