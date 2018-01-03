Nolan Catholic student battling rare illness fulfills dream of playing basketball

Clay Grogan (Photo: WFAA)

FORT WORTH, Texas -- Clay Grogan did not think he would ever step onto a basketball court in an official capacity for his team. The senior at Nolan Catholic School in Fort Worth got the chance on Tuesday.

"This was the day he asked for," said head coach Dwight Coleman.

Grogan had asked for a game that raises awareness for the bone marrow registry. Clay is fighting through a rare gene deficiency that requires him to be flown to Bethesda, Maryland for treatments.

"I was there when he was running laps and all of a sudden couldn't catch his breath and didn't know what was going on," said Coleman.

On Tuesday, the team manager finally got the chance to step onto the court for the first time.

% INLINE %

"This is one of the most important days of my life," Clay said. Only the coach and his teammates knew that he was going to suit up for the game. It was an absolute surprise to his mother and father.

Clay shook off some early nerves and hit a three-pointer with the clock winding down in the third quarter. It is a moment he and his parents will likely remember forever. It was memorable for Clay's teammates as well.

"I just heard a lot of them say they want to be on the court with me while I'm on the court, so that's pretty cool," Clay said.

% INLINE %

© 2018 WFAA-TV