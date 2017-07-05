KHOU
'Need for speed': Churchill student revs up the racing world

A Churchill High School student is making a name for himself in racing.

Vinnie Vinzetta and KENS5.com Staff , KENS 5:16 AM. CDT July 06, 2017

SAN ANTONIO - Trenton Estep can trace it all the way back to a pink Barbie jeep. That’s right, his love for racing was showing at a very early age, and he’s come a long way since then.

The 17-year-old is soon to be a senior at Churchill High School, and he is doing more than graduating high school in  the next year. He’s already racing on the professional level.

Vinnie Vinzetta has the story. 

