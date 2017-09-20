Katy Taylor HS football coach placed on administrative leave

KATY, Texas – Taylor High School head football coach Trey Hermann has been placed on administrative leave, according to a statement from the school district.

According to the district, parents and guardians of the Taylor football team were notified Tuesday that their head coach was placed on administrative leave till further notice.

The district added that the leave is unrelated to his role with students.

In his absence, Katy ISD assistant coach Joe Sheffy will be taking his place in leading the Taylor High School football team this season.

“Sheffy is a certified, highly experienced individual who is well versed on the needs of the team,” the district said in the statement.

It has not been released as to why Hermann was placed on leave.

© 2017 KHOU-TV