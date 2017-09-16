Chevrolet Inside High School Sports, Sept. 16: Part 1 of 3

Chevrolet Inside High School Sports highlights Houston-area football games including: North Shore vs. Spring Westfield, Nimitz vs. Katy Mayde Creek, Barbers Hill vs. Crosby and more.

KHOU 10:57 AM. CDT September 16, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories