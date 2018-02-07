RAW VIDEO: Brawl erupts after DeSoto-Duncanville basketball game

Video of the fight posted to Twitter by Jabari Johnson.

DeSoto and Duncanville school districts are reviewing disciplinary options following a brawl that broke out after a basketball game between the two high schools.

A fight broke that broke out Tuesday evening between the powerhouse basketball programs was captured on video. Players could be seen shoving each other and throwing punches in what erupted into a benches-clearing donnybrook at Duncanville’s Sandra Meadows Arena.

What appeared to be parents, members of the coaching staffs and security personnel were seen restraining players.

Former UNT basketball player Jabari Johnson posted video of the fight to Twitter.

“I hate we had to witness this ugly scene [tonight],” he wrote. “There's no place for this in the game of [basketball]. Players suffered injuries & its likely that suspensions will impact both teams moving forward.”

DeSoto players were wearing black uniforms, and Duncanville was wearing gray. No injuries or suspensions were immediately confirmed.

Each district released a statement denouncing the melee.

Administrators from both districts and the UIL were working to “determine who was involved, where discipline is applicable and what next steps are in order as a result of [Tuesday] night’s incident.”

DeSoto and Duncanville ISDs were scheduled to hold a joint meeting at 11 a.m. Wednesday to review the incident and determine any disciplinary action.

The UIL released this statement following the brawl, according to the Star-Telegram.

"The UIL is aware of the altercation between the Deuncanville and DeSoto boys basketball teams on Tuesday, Feb. 6. We take these matters extremely seriously and the UIL State Executive Committee will evaluate this incident for potential penalties in addition to any action taken by the schools and district executive committee. The SEC will meet on Tuesday, Feb. 13."

No. 7 Duncanville beat No. 6 DeSoto, 67-46.

