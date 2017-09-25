Cypress Springs football star reverses decision, will stand during anthem

Leon O'Neal, 18, announced Monday he plans to stand “in unity” with his team during the national anthem Saturday after originally tweeting he would kneel in protest. (Photo: Carter, Lisa, KHOU)

CYPRESS, Texas - Leon O'Neal, 18, announced Monday he plans to stand “in unity” with his team during the national anthem Saturday after originally tweeting he would kneel in protest.

The star Cypress Springs High School safety tweeted Monday, saying after talking with his family and school advisors, he has chosen to stand during the anthem.

have talk to my family and school advisors instead of kneeling on sat I will be STANDING in UNITY with my team I love my country✊🏾GodBless🙏🏾 https://t.co/UDJxlzJ09A — Leon O'Neal Jr 9️⃣ (@WakeEmUp9) September 25, 2017

O’Neal is one of the Houston region’s top football recruits. His highlights can be found on a number YouTube videos and websites.

O’Neal says he's been contacted by 40 colleges who want to sign him. He has a verbal commitment to sign with Texas A&M.

© 2017 KHOU-TV