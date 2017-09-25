KHOU
Cypress Springs football star reverses decision, will stand during anthem

Star Cypress Springs High School safety Leon O'Neal says he plans to kneel when the national anthem is played at Saturday's football game.

September 25, 2017

CYPRESS, Texas - Leon O'Neal, 18, announced Monday he plans to stand “in unity” with his team during the national anthem Saturday after originally tweeting he would kneel in protest.

The star Cypress Springs High School safety tweeted Monday, saying after talking with his family and school advisors, he has chosen to stand during the anthem.

O’Neal is one of the Houston region’s top football recruits. His highlights can be found on a number YouTube videos and websites.

O’Neal says he's been contacted by 40 colleges who want to sign him. He has a verbal commitment to sign with Texas A&M.

