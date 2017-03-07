Cy Falls using big shots to make state run

Cy Falls HS guard Andrew Nguyen is known to his friends as the "Asian Sensation". Well, he proved he's got game in the Regional Finals...in fact, the whole team does and now the Golden Eagles are going to state for the first time in school history. KHOU 1

KHOU 6:34 PM. CST March 07, 2017

