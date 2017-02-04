Chevrolet Inside High School Sports, Feb. 4: Part 1 of 3

Feb. 4: A look at local high school basketball games featuring North Forest vs. Yates, Dawson vs. Pearland, Cinco Ranch vs. Seven Lakes and more. Also, a look at national signing day for local players. (Part 1 of 3)

KHOU 2:15 PM. CST February 04, 2017

