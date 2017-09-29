Beloved Clear Creek HS coach honored with posthumous award

Ruben Jordan, a retired and beloved high school coach who died while rescuing families from flooding during Hurricane Harvey, was honored Friday. (Photo: Carter, Lisa, KHOU)

LEAGUE CITY, Texas - It was smiles and bittersweet tears Friday at Clear Creek High School’s pep rally.

The event honored Ruben Jordan, a retired and beloved high school coach who died while rescuing families from flooding during Hurricane Harvey.

The Houston Texans decided to name Coach Jordan “Coach of the Week.” Wade Smith was there to present the award to Coach Jordan’s daughter.

As part of the honor, the Texans and Methodist Hospital donated $5,000 to support students at Clear Creek High School.

