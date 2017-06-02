Alvin track star wins 3 state titles

It's hard to win a state track meet title...well Alvin junior Kynnedy Flannel won in THREE events last month. She's a champion in the 100m, 200m and long jump none of this would have been possible...unless her dad tricked her back when she was young. Dani

KHOU 1:48 PM. CDT June 02, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories