Tiger Woods to tee off with Day, Johnson in return to PGA Tour

Tiger Woods speaks during media day for the Genesis Open at The Riviera Country Club on Jan. 23. (Photo: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)

SAN DIEGO – On a chilly Wednesday morning before the sun arrived and the thermometer reached 40 degrees, Dustin Johnson and Tiger Woods greeted each other on the range at Torrey Pines Golf Resort ahead of the pro-am for the Farmers Insurance Open.

The two will meet up again Thursday at 1:40 p.m. ET for the first round.

Woods, making his first appearance on the PGA Tour in 17 months as he recovered from two surgeries to his back, is grouped with Johnson, the reigning U.S. Open champion, and world No. 1 Jason Day as the three begin play on the South Course.

The trio will play the North Course Friday starting at 12:30 p.m. ET.

“He’s excited, obviously,” Day said of Woods. “Who wouldn't be excited to play after 17 months off? That's a long time. I know that he's very motivated to come out and play well. … So we've been talking back and forth, a little bit of chirping here and there, but both of us are motivated. We've both taken some time off. It'd be great to play with him on Sunday. Not early, late. It would be nice.”

Woods loved seeing who he would be playing with.

“Those are two guys that are the best in the world and playing some unbelievable golf, and they're good friends of mine,” he said. “I couldn't have asked for a better pairing.”

