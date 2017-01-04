Tiger Woods announces his first tournament of 2017

tigerwoods27 (Photo: KHOU)

Tiger Woods will try to win for the first time in more than 40 months at a place where he’s triumphed a record eight times.

Woods, who hasn’t won since the 2013 World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational, will make his 2017 debut in the Farmers Insurance Open on Jan. 26-29 at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego. Woods, who announced the commitment to play Wednesday, won the Farmers in 1999, 2003, 2005-08 and 2013.

He also won his last major at Torrey Pines in the 2008 U.S. Open in a 19-hole playoff against Rocco Mediate.

Woods also announced Wednesday he would play in the Honda Classic at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. on Feb. 23-26. That will make a coast-to-coast, back-to-back two weeks for Woods, who previously announced he would play in the Genesis Open at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, Calif., on Feb. 16-19.

Woods last played on the PGA Tour in the 2015 Wyndham Championship, where he tied for 10th. The winner of 79 Tour titles and 14 majors made his return to competitive golf a month ago in the Hero World Challenge at Albany Golf Club in the Bahamas. He finished 15th in the field of 18 but he, along with winner Hideki Matsuyama, led the field with 24 birdies.

Also on the commitment list are world No. 1 Jason Day, defending tournament champion Brandt Snedeker, reigning U.S. Open champion Dustin Johnson, reigning PGA Championship winner Jimmy Walker, Olympic gold medalist Justin Rose, Matsuyama, Rickie Fowler and three-time Farmers champion Phil Mickelson.

