Dustin Johnson is back to work after Paulina Gretzky has baby

Dustin Johnson is back to work after his fiancée, Paulina Gretzky, had the couple's second child, a son they named River Jones Johnson.
Gretzky gave birth Monday. Johnson said both River and Gretzky are doing well. He spoke at a news conference Wednesday afternoon at Erin Hills, home of this week's U.S. Open.
“It's been very fun the last couple of days, obviously having a new son on Monday was awesome," Johnson said. "Everybody's healthy. Mom is healthy. The baby is healthy. So that's good. They just got home today, so that's exciting. Everything is going really good.”
Johnson, ranked No. 1 in the world, arrived at the course Tuesday afternoon and played 18 holes.
The couple also has a son named Tatum.
