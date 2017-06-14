Dustin Johnson is back to work after Paulina Gretzky has baby

HARTFORD, WI - JUNE 14: Dustin Johnson of the United States stands on the green during a practice round prior to the 2017 U.S. Open at Erin Hills on June 14, 2017 in Hartford, Wisconsin. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) (Photo: Gregory Shamus, 2017 Getty Images)

Dustin Johnson is back to work after his fiancée, Paulina Gretzky, had the couple's second child, a son they named River Jones Johnson.

Gretzky gave birth Monday. Johnson said both River and Gretzky are doing well. He spoke at a news conference Wednesday afternoon at Erin Hills, home of this week's U.S. Open.

“It's been very fun the last couple of days, obviously having a new son on Monday was awesome," Johnson said. "Everybody's healthy. Mom is healthy. The baby is healthy. So that's good. They just got home today, so that's exciting. Everything is going really good.”

Johnson, ranked No. 1 in the world, arrived at the course Tuesday afternoon and played 18 holes.

The couple also has a son named Tatum.

Welcome to the world baby boy..we all love you so much @djohnsonpga 6/12/17 River Jones Johnson 👼🏼💙 A post shared by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky) on Jun 14, 2017 at 1:35pm PDT

