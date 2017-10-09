Get Well Soon, J.J. Watt

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Fake FEMA inspectors in Houston neighborhoods
-
Houston reservoirs still not empty
-
Inside the chaos: Police release Las Vegas body cam footage
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
$600 Texas-sized homecoming mum
-
11 new features in IOS 11
-
Wednesday morning forecast
-
HOA fight over WWII tank
-
More join class action lawsuit against Arkema
-
National Night Out has new meaning after Harvey
More Stories
-
Astros beat Red Sox 5-4 in Game 4, advance to ALCSOct. 9, 2017, 4:32 p.m.
-
Residents line up for D-SNAP in Galveston, Wharton countiesOct. 9, 2017, 12:27 p.m.
-
Protesters at TSU prevent state representative's speechOct. 9, 2017, 6:15 p.m.