Former Texans lineman 'a walking miracle' after suffering severe illness

HOUSTON - The annual Kickoff 4 Kids Charity Weekend is taking place in Houston this weekend and KHOU 11 Sports Reporter Daniel Gotera caught up with it's founder, former Texans lineman, Amobi Okoye.

Okoye is called by many as "a walking miracle" after he had to be placed in a medically induced coma to stabilize recurring seizures and has since fully recovered.

Doctors diagnosed Okoye in March 2013 with Anti-NMDA Receptor Encephalitis.

After undergoing months of therapy including physical therapy and speech therapy he was cleared by doctors to play football again, and is the first football player to attempt to come back from the disease.

This weekend's event will commemorate the Amobi Okoye Foundation's 10 year anniversary and will celebrate Okoye's 30th birthday.

Kickoff 4 Kids Play 60 will be held Saturday June 10, 2017 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Central Green at Lecenterra at 23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd. in Katy 77494.

Kickoff 4 Kids Casino Night Fundraiser will be held on Sunday, June 11, 2017 from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. at Laura Rathe Fine Arts at 2707 Colquitt St. in Houston 77098.

According to its website, the foundation has supported efforts to improve education, reduce hunger and promote academics through sports.





One aspect of the Kickoff 4 Kids program is College Scholarships with partners such as University of Houston, University of Louisville, and Alabama A&M University.

Kickoff 4 Kids Scholarships support low income children from Houston, Louisville, Huntsville (AL), and Nigeria to bring the dream of a college education alive.

As a 100 percent cured survivor of Autoimmune Encephalitis, Amobi Okoye is dedicated to raising the awareness of the illness by supporting families who have also been affected by the illness.

