Former NBA player Sebastian Telfair arrested on gun, marijuana charges

Former NBA player Sebastian Telfair was arrested Sunday on charges of weapons and marijuana possession, according to the New York Police Department. Telfair was pulled over at a traffic stop in Brooklyn.

Telfair, 32, was arrested with another man, Jami Thomas, 18, after police found three loaded firearms, a semi-automatic rifle, ammunition, a ballistic vest and marijuana inside the vehicle. Telfair was the driver. They were pulled over for being parked illegally on a median without their lights on. The two men were arraigned in Brooklyn Criminal Court on Sunday night and held on bond.

Telfair, a first-round draft pick out of high school in 2004 after being named USA Mr. Basketball, was a high school prodigy who posed on the cover of SLAM Magazine alongside LeBron James when the two were hyped to revolutionize the game. While James has won three championships and joined the debate as greatest ever, Telfair’s professional career was underwhelming based on the towering expectations.

Telfair, the cousin of Stephon Marbury, played for the Portland Trailblazers, Boston Celtics, Minnesota Timberwolves, Los Angeles Clippers, Cleveland Cavaliers, Phoenix Suns and Toronto Raptors before finishing his playing career in China in 2014.

