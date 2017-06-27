Former MLB pitcher Anthony Young dies at age 51 due to inoperable brain tumor

Former MLB pitcher Anthony Young has died due to what was an inoperable brain tumor. (Photo: Custom)

(CBS SPORTS) - Former MLB pitcher Anthony Young has died due to what was an inoperable brain tumor. The Mets made the announcement on Tuesday afternoon. Earlier in the day, former teammate Lenny Harris tweeted that Young was in a coma.

Young was most known for his time with the Mets, specifically a dubious streak. He arrived on the scene in 1991, pitching to a 3.10 ERA (119 ERA+) at age 25 in 1991. During the course of the following two seasons, Young would lose an MLB-record 27 consecutive decisions. Of course, pitcher W-L isn't always the best measure of a pitcher's success, and Young took his fair share of tough-luck losses or no-decisions. He actually had a stretch of 20 consecutive scoreless relief appearances in 1992, during which he had nine saves and two holds without a blown save. He just never picked up a win.

In 1993, Young finished with a 1-16 record, but that came with a 3.77 ERA. His 107 ERA+ means he was above average in the run prevention department.

After three seasons with the Mets, Young spent two with the Cubs and one with the Astros before retiring.

