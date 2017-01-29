Former basketball Vol stranded in Dubai following Trump's executive order

Former University of Tennessee basketball player J.P. Prince and former Texas A&M player Joseph Jones are stuck in Dubai after Iran rejected their return to the country in response to President Trump's executive order on immigration, according to their agent.

The two play professional basketball for a team based in Iran for Azad University Tehan.

They were on a team trip to Dubai on Friday and quickly found out they would not be let back into Iran. The country decided to retaliate Trump's executive action by banning all Americans from entering their country.

Their season has about five months left, their agent, Eric Fleisher said.

"They've been directly affected by this. It's a huge hardship for them," Fleisher told WBIR 10News.

Fleisher explained that the two players plan on returning to the U.S. since they can't return to Iran.

All their items are in Iran and they will be losing "a bunch of money" because they can't return to play for the university until further notice, he added.

Fleisher told WBIR the team's efforts to voice their concern to the Iranian government on the player's behalf has been unsuccessful.

“I think it’s unfortunate they are in the position they are in. I think it’s unfortunate a lot of people are affected by this," Fleisher emphasized.

