Ex-UH star Roberts inducted into hometown museum

Former UH star Elandon Roberts flashes the "Go Coogs" sign during Super Bowl Opening Night at Minute Maid Park (KHOU)

HOUSTON - Former University of Houston football star Elandon Roberts is being inducted into the Museum of the Gulf Coast in his hometown of Port Arthur, Texas.

The honor came as a surprise to Patriots linebacker who is getting set to play in Super Bowl 51. His father broke the news to him over the phone.

“I kind of got quiet for a little while,” Roberts said on Monday.

Roberts was a standout at Port Arthur Memorial High School and continued his high level of play as a Houston Cougar. His senior season, he earned the title of captain and helped lead UH to a Peach Bowl championship.

He led the American Conference in total tackles with 142 and led the nation in solo tackles with 88.

Those numbers were more than enough to earn him a place among the best athletes the Golden Triangle has ever produced. In fact, he remembers visiting the museum as a little kid.

“I was in that museum and I was looking at all the players that were in there and I was just like, ‘Man, one day I want to be in here,” Roberts said. “I gotta do something to get in here. When my dad told me there was kind of a pause like, wow…I did it.”

Roberts was drafted in the 5th round by the New England Patriots and has shined in his rookie season picking up 45 tackles.

"I appreciate everything that that area does for me and all the support Port Arthur gives me," Roberts said.

The induction ceremony for Roberts will be determined at a later date.

(© 2017 KHOU)