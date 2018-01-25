KHOU
ESPN reporter helps reunite dog with San Antonio owner

Cameron Songer, KENS 5:47 AM. CST January 25, 2018

Tuesday night's game between the Spurs and Cleveland Cavaliers brought many national sports reporters to San Antonio. The Spurs' victory wasn't the only happy story to come from the game.

ESPN NBA reporter Dave McMenamin picked up a dog that was weaving in and out of traffic near the AT&T Center on Tuesday afternoon, about six hours before tip-off.

In a series of tweets (with photos, of course), McMenamin shares the story of how he took the dog, which he called Buddy, to Animal Care Services. 

The dog had a chip, which was scanned, and Animal Care Services was able to contact the owner. The little dog, whose real name is actually Rockstar, got a haircut and bath and will be reunited with his owners on Thursday. 

You can see the story unfold in the full Twitter thread below.

 

