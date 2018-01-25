ESPN reporter helps reunite dog with San Antonio owner

Dave McMenamin on Twitter

Tuesday night's game between the Spurs and Cleveland Cavaliers brought many national sports reporters to San Antonio. The Spurs' victory wasn't the only happy story to come from the game.

ESPN NBA reporter Dave McMenamin picked up a dog that was weaving in and out of traffic near the AT&T Center on Tuesday afternoon, about six hours before tip-off.

In a series of tweets (with photos, of course), McMenamin shares the story of how he took the dog, which he called Buddy, to Animal Care Services.

The dog had a chip, which was scanned, and Animal Care Services was able to contact the owner. The little dog, whose real name is actually Rockstar, got a haircut and bath and will be reunited with his owners on Thursday.

You can see the story unfold in the full Twitter thread below.

City of San Antonio, I need your help. I found this stray dog weaving in and out of traffic on E Houston St by the AT&T Center and picked him up in my rental car. Where can I take him now? cc: @SheaSerrano pic.twitter.com/CS3Pw9D9F3 — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) January 23, 2018

Update: He’s been told he’s a good boy pic.twitter.com/yaJ6oD1eYt — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) January 23, 2018

Update: Buddy (I call him Buddy) is enjoying the ride pic.twitter.com/mZDiN7tYDA — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) January 23, 2018

Update: Petting leads to smiles. pic.twitter.com/Uzu2onU0L6 — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) January 23, 2018

Our good boy’s got a leash pic.twitter.com/BPrntRitXj — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) January 23, 2018

Tough to say goodbye to Buddy like this. But he’s safe now. pic.twitter.com/Fw53TX8KuK — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) January 23, 2018

Anyone who fell in love with this dog like I did today and actually has the means to adopt him, here is his animal ID number and the location where they are taking care of him. If his owners aren’t tracked down through the chip, I hope someone in San Antonio can find him a home. pic.twitter.com/ymU4BYw9jd — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) January 23, 2018

UPDATE!! This one is almost too much to handle. Thanks to @KSATadrian, we now know that Buddy’s real name is ... get this ... Rockstar. Haha. And ACS gave him a wash and a haircut to make him feel so fresh and so clean clean. Look at him! pic.twitter.com/gMTYi7rszp — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) January 24, 2018

Before we kill the haircut (I know, the old look was completely adorable), ACS said Budstar, Rocky, err Rockstar, had fleas. Also, a lot of his fur was uneven or knotted when I picked him up. So this is just a fresh start. It will grow back. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) January 24, 2018

