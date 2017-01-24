Erin Andrews reveals she had cervical cancer surgery

Erin Andrews. Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES – Erin Andrews has revealed that she battled cervical cancer during the NFL season.

The “Dancing with the Stars” co-host and Fox Sports sideline reporter tells Sports Illustrated’s MMQB that she underwent surgery for the cancer at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Oct. 11 and was back on the sidelines five days later.

The 38-year-old says that her doctor didn’t recommend that she return to work so soon but “sports were my escape.”

Andrews says she underwent a second procedure Nov. 1 and was told later that month that radiation and chemotherapy wouldn’t be needed.

Andrews settled last year with two hotel companies that were found partially to blame for a stalker posting secretly recorded nude video of her on the Internet.

