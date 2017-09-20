Duncan raises $2.5 million, delivers 170,000 pounds of supplies to USVI

Photo courtesy Twitter @DuncanRelief

The U.S. Virgin Islands have had two hurricanes batter the islands, Irma and now Maria, and Tim Duncan is at the forefront of helping the islands recover.

Duncan's 21 U.S. Virgin Island Relief Fund was set up after Irma hit last week but it's now a part of recovery from Maria as well.

The San Antonio Spurs legend has already delivered more than 170,000 pounds of food and medical supplies and has raised more than $2.5 million.

First relief trip stats: Duncan Relief provided 170,000 pounds of food and over 1,200 pounds of medical supplies! Simply amazing! pic.twitter.com/tbKPQ04cuF — Duncan USVI Relief (@DuncanRelief) September 18, 2017

But the work is far from over. The relief fund has a goal of raising $5 million. Also, Maria hit the part of the Virgin Islands that were spared by Irma, so the parts of the islands that people had fled to because of Irma now need help, themselves.

As a result of the devastation, Duncan is making public appearances at a rate much higher than he ever did throughout his NBA career to keep spreading the message that the islands need help.

Duncan will make an appearance on CNN's Anderson Cooper 360 on Wednesday night to provide an update on the relief efforts.

He's previously appeared on the show to remind people that the Virgin Islands are part of the U.S. and that he lived through a hurricane as a child.

For a better understanding of Duncan's relationship with the U.S. Virgin Islands, especially his home of St. Croix, watch this feature that ran during the 2005 NBA Finals:

