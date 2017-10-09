Dolphins assistant coach Chris Foerster resigns after video controversy

Washington Redskins offensive line coach Chris Foerster against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium. The Cardinals defeated the Redskins 30-20. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY

Miami Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster announced his resignation Monday, hours after a video circulated that showed Foerster using a rolled up $20 bill to snort a powdery white substance.

“I am resigning from my position with the Miami Dolphins and accept full responsibility for my actions," Foerster said in a statement released by the Dolphins. "I want to apologize to the organization and my sole focus is on getting the help that I need with the support of my family and medical professionals."

Foerster was promoted to run game coordinator in February and had served as the Dolphins' offensive line coach since Adam Gase was hired as the club’s head coach before the 2016 season.

“We were made aware of the video late last night and have no tolerance for this behavior,” the Dolphins said in the statement. “After speaking with Chris this morning, he accepted full responsibility and we accepted his resignation effective immediately. Although Chris is no longer with the organization, we will work with him to get the help he needs during this time.”

In the video, the man says: "Hey, babe. I miss you. I'm thinking about you. How about me going into a meeting and doing this before I go?" The man then uses the rolled up bill and snorts the white powder lined up on the desk.

Earlier Monday, the NFL told USA TODAY Sports that it would investigate the video.

"We will review the matter," NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy said in an email.

Foerster is in his second stint with the Dolphins, having served as the Dolphins' offensive coordinator in 2004. He's also coached with San Francisco 49ers, Washington Redskins, Baltimore Ravens, Indianapolis Colts, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Minnesota Vikings in his 25 years as an NFL assistant coach.

© 2017 USATODAY.COM