Delle Donne heading back to US after Lyme disease flare up

iSep 20, 2013; Rosemont, IL, USA; Chicago Sky guard/forward Elena Delle Donne (11) drives against Indiana Fever guard/forward Karima Christmas (left) during the first half of the first round of the WNBA playoffs at Allstate Arena. (Photo: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports, Jerry Lai)

NEW YORK (AP) — Elena Delle Donne is returning home from China because of a flare up of Lyme disease.

Delle Donne went over to China earlier this week to join Shanxi in the Chinese Basketball league for the playoffs.

The Chicago Sky star announced in a news conference Wednesday that she would be coming back to the United States.

She has dealt with the bacterial disease since 2008, and it caused her to miss 18 games on three occasions in college at Delaware.

After seemingly having it under control, she sat out 17 games for the Sky in 2014. She's been an ambassador for research on the disease for the past few years.

"Lyme disease is difficult to manage many times, especially now," Delle Donne said at the short news conference. "I'm really struggling with my health right now. For my health the best thing for me is to return to the U.S."

Shanxi won't be able to replace Delle Donne as league rules only allow a team to sign one new foreign player for the postseason.

Besides dealing with her health, she has a busy few months in front of her before the WNBA season begins. She's planning her wedding to Amanda Clifton after the pair got engaged on June 2.

Delle Donne's future in the WNBA is also undergoing change. She's a restricted free agent with the Sky, but a deal is in the works to send her to Washington according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal hasn't been finalized yet.

She averaged 21.5 points and seven rebounds for the Sky last season, but missed the end of the regular season and the playoffs because of a thumb injury that required surgery.

Chicago lost in the semifinals to eventual champion Los Angeles.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.