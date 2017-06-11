Daniel Franco in medically induced coma with brain injury after knockout loss

Daniel Franco after winning a fight earlier in his career (Photo: Handout photo)

Featherweight boxer Daniel Franco suffered severe head injuries in his knockout loss to Jose Haro on Saturday night at the WinnaVegas Casino in Sloan, Iowa, in a bout telecast on CBS Sports Network.

Following the eighth-round stoppage in which he was knocked down twice, Franco, 25, of Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., was transported to Mercy Medical Center in Sioux City, Iowa, for emergency surgery to stop two brain bleeds. He was placed in a medically induced coma.

Doctors had to open his skull to relieve the pressure and repair two small veins that were bleeding, according to Franco's manager Ray Chaparro. "At this point the doctors have told us the next 48 hours will be critical in regards to him making a complete recovery," Chaparro said. "We ask for prayers from the boxing community at this time."

Franco, nicknamed "Twitch," was dropped in his tracks by a vicious right hand from Haro in the eighth round, and referee Celestino Ruiz waved off the count immediately.

Michael R. Yormark, President and Chief of Branding and Strategy for Roc Nation, which promotes Franco (16-2-3, 11 KOs), said, "Roc Nation's thoughts and prayers are with Daniel Franco and his family during this critical recovery period.

"He is a tenacious talent and champion, and will always have our support."

Franco is expected to remain in Iowa for several weeks, and possibly months before being moved to California, according to Chaparro.

