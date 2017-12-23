Cy-Fair Bobcats win 1st ever state championship

(Photo: Thinkstock/Getty Images) (Photo: Thomas Northcut, (c) Thomas Northcut)

ARLINGTON, Texas- Cy-Fair took home its first ever state championship title after defeating Waco Midway 51-35.

The Bobcats took on Waco Midway for the Class 6A Division II Championship on Saturday. Both teams were undefeated coming in, so something had to give.

The Bobcats' vaunted defense made one big play after and were up 27-7 at halftime. It was more of the same in the second half and Cy-Fair took home the title with a final score 51- 35.

Cy-Fair Coach Ed Pustejovsky made his first state title appearance after 37 years on the job. Cypress Fairbanks High School officially opened in the spring of 1941.



© 2017 KHOU-TV