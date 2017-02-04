Cowboys owner Jerry Jones announced as Hall of Fame inductee

Owner Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys is on the field before the start of the game against the Denver Broncos at AT&T Stadium on August 28, 2014 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo: Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is Canton-bound. The long-time owner of the most valuable franchise in American professional sports will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this summer.

The announcement was made tonight at the NFL Honors ceremony in Houston, on the night before Super Bowl LI.

Jones has been lauded as an innovator, and has received praise for his involvement in driving the values of NFL franchises higher and higher, through his negotiations for bigger television contracts, and more lucrative stadiums.

Jones and his family designed and built The Star -- the Cowboys new practice facility in Frisco, just years after building AT&T Stadium in Arlington to replace Texas Stadium.

The Cowboys have won three Super Bowls under Jones' guide, all between 1992-95. They have also won 10 division titles during his time owning the franchise.

More to follow...

