Cowboys DE Randy Gregory handed year-long suspension

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory will not take the field in the playoffs after being handed a year-long suspension for multiple failed drug tests.

The team sent a release, containing only a statement from the NFL, confirming the suspension Thursday afternoon.

"Randy Gregory of the Dallas Cowboys has been suspended without pay for at least one year for violating the NFL Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse," the statement read.

Gregory played in the Cowboys’ final two games of the regular season, posting eight tackles and a sack for a defense that lacks a significant pass-rushing threat.

He sat out the first 14 games of the season for back-to-back failed drug tests -- one warranting a four-game suspension and the other a 10-game ban.

A third failed drug test warrants a year-long suspension from the league. He played in the two contests with his year-long suspension under appeal.

The Cowboys drafted Gregory in the second round (60th overall) in the 2015 Draft. If he's suspended again, he'll be given a lifetime ban from the NFL.

From the NFL's substance abuse policy:

Substance abuse can lead to on-the-field injuries, to alienation of the fans, to diminished job performance, and to personal hardship. The deaths of several NFL Players have demonstrated the potentially tragic consequences of substance abuse. NFL Players should not by their conduct suggest that substance abuse is either acceptable or safe.

