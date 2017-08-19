Collin McHugh throws six shutout innings in Astros' 3-0 win over A's

Astros starting pitcher Collin McHugh makes a pitch during the first inning against the Athletics at Minute Maid Park in Houston. (Photo: Shanna Lockwood, USA TODAY Sports)

HOUSTON (AP) — Collin McHugh threw six innings, Marwin Gonzalez hit a two-run single and the Houston Astros defeated the Oakland Athletics 3-0 on Saturday night.

McHugh (1-2) gave up six hits and struck out three. McHugh, who missed the first 3 1/2 months with right shoulder tendinitis and a right elbow injury, has allowed two runs or fewer in four of his six starts this season.

After Jose Altuve and Josh Reddick walked and Yuli Gurriel singled to lead off the fourth, Gonzalez followed with his two-run single. Kendall Graveman (3-4) induced flyouts from Carlos Beltran, Juan Centeno and Derek Fisher to prevent further damage.

Alex Bregman added a solo home run over the train tracks above the left field wall to lead off the eighth.

Houston improved to 12-2 against the A's this year. Oakland didn't get a runner past second base as Houston turned six double plays.

Francisco Liriano pitched the seventh, Joe Musgrove the eighth and Tyler Clippard the ninth for his fourth save and first with the Astros.

Graveman allowed two runs and six hits with three strikeouts in six innings. Graveman had his second straight good outing after allowing two runs in seven innings against Baltimore on Monday.

TRAINING ROOM

Astros: SS Carlos Correa (thumb) fielded ground balls and hit inside before the game, manager A.J. Hinch said. . LHP Tony Sipp (right calf) and RHP Will Harris (right shoulder) were doing well after their live bullpen sessions Friday, Hinch said. . C Evan Gattis (concussion) went through a catching workout Saturday, Hinch said. Harris, Sipp and Gattis are trending toward rehab assignments next week, Hinch said.

CELEBRATING '97

The Astros celebrated the 1997 NL Central division champions Saturday by wearing the jersey from that year. Hall of Famers Craig Biggio and Jeff Bagwell, Shane Reynolds and Larry Dierker took part in a pregame ceremony celebrating the team. Dierker, who was the manager of the team, threw out the first pitch to Hinch.

LAYNE UPDATE

A day after being hit in the left hand by a foul ball, Jerry Layne was the third base umpire. Layne left Friday's game with a left hand contusion. Layne wore a brace on his left hand.

UP NEXT

Athletics: RHP Jharel Cotton (5-10) will start Sunday looking to bounce back after allowing six runs in six innings in a loss to the Royals on Monday. Cotton is 0-2 with an 8.27 ERA since returning from the disabled list July 30.

Astros: RHP Brad Peacock (10-1) starts Sunday looking to rebound after being tagged for four runs in 4 1/3 innings in his last start Tuesday in Arizona. Peacock is 2-0 with a 2.19 ERA in four games, two starts, this season against Oakland.

© 2017 Associated Press