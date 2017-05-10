UH star pitcher Seth Romero dismissed from team

HOUSTON – Star pitcher Seth Romero has been dismissed from the Houston Cougars baseball team, the team announced on Wednesday.

In a statement, the MLB prospect was said to have been removed for “previous conduct detrimental to the team,” due to an event on Tuesday coach Todd Whitting said in the statement.

“We wish Seth and his family the best of luck as he embarks on the next phase of his life and baseball career,” Whitting added. “We are fully focused on our remaining schedule and current members of our program.

Romero was ranked as the 20th best prospect available for the 2017 MLB Draft was considered “a lock to be a Top 10 pick,” according to MLB.com.

Statement on Seth Romero pic.twitter.com/FIsAqQKYS6 — Houston Baseball ⚾️ (@UHCougarBB) May 10, 2017

