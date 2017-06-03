UH eliminates Baylor with 17-3 victory in home regional

HOUSTON (AP) - Jake Scheiner homered and drove in six runs while Lael Lockhart had four RBIs, helping Houston eliminate Baylor with a 17-3 victory in the Houston Regional on Saturday.

The Cougars scored eight runs before the Bears (34-23) got an out in the seventh inning, capped by Scheiner's three-run shot, his 18th of the season. Houston (41-20) advanced to face the Iowa-Texas A&M loser in another elimination game Sunday.

Corey Julks and Joe Davis each had a two-run homer, with Davis' shot starting a five-run sixth that gave top-seeded host Houston an 8-0 lead.

Scheiner, Davis, Lockhart and Connor Hollis had three hits apiece among a season-high 20 for the Cougars.

Houston starter John King (8-1) allowed eight hits and three runs with five strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings. Fred Villarreal pitched 3 1/3 scoreless innings to record a save.

Baylor's Alex Phillips (4-3) gave up five hits and three runs in two innings.

Matt Menard hit a two-run homer to end King's shutout bid in the sixth.

There was a weather delay of more than 1 1/2 hours after Houston went ahead 17-3 in the eighth.

