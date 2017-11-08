UCLA basketball players arrested in China while readying for season opener

June 23, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; LaVar Ball the father of newly drafted Los Angeles Lakers player Lonzo Ball with sons LaMelo Ball and LiAngelo Ball in attendance at Toyota Sports Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Gary A. Vasquez, Gary A. Vasquez)

Three UCLA basketball players have been arrested in China, a person familiar with the incident told USA TODAY Sports.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the details had not been made public.

ESPN reported that one of the players is LiAngelo Ball, brother of Los Angeles Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball and son of LaVar Ball, and that the arrest was for shoplifting. Cody Riley and Jalen Hill were the other two, according to ESPN.

ESPN reported the three players have been released on bail.

“We are aware of a situation involving UCLA student-athletes in Hangzhou, China," UCLA athletics said to USA TODAY Sports in a statement. "The University is cooperating fully with local authorities on this matter, and we have no further comment at this time.”

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that three Georgia Tech players — sophomore Justin Moore and freshmen Jose Alvarado and Jon Brown — were questioned by police, and then cleared. "During the questioning, it was determined that Georgia Tech student-athletes were not involved in the activities being investigated," Georgia Tech said in a statement. "They have resumed their scheduled activities in advance of Saturday's season opener versus UCLA in Shanghai."

The AJC report said that police inspected the cargo compartment of the UCLA bus before the team left for practice.

The two teams are in China to play in the 2017 Pac-12 China Game Friday at 11:30 p.m. on ESPN. The game is part of Pac-12 Global, which is to promote goodwill for the Conference and its member institutions through sport.

UCLA coach Steve Alford said the three players involved in the incident will not play in the game.

"Yesterday in Hangzhou, China UCLA student-athletes were involved in a situation, and UCLA is cooperating fully with local authorities," Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott said in a statement. "We are directing all inquiries about the specifics of this matter to UCLA. We are very disappointed by any situation that detracts from the positive student-athlete educational and cultural experience that this week is about. Whether in the United States or abroad, we expect our student-athletes to uphold the highest standards. We will continue to closely monitor the situation."

