Mar 1, 2017; Lubbock, TX, USA; Texas Longhorns guard Kerwin Roach, Jr. (12) goes in for a lay up against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the first half at United Supermarkets Arena. Texas Tech defeated Texas 67-57. (Photo: Michael C. Johnson, Michael C. Johnson)

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) - Behind 18 points from Keenan Evans and 15 points from Justin Gray, Texas Tech halted a three-game Big 12 losing streak and beat Texas 67-57 on Wednesday.

Aaron Ross finished with 13 points and six rebounds for the Red Raiders.

Shaquille Cleare led Texas (10-20, 4-13) with 15. Jacob Young added 14 points.

Jarrett Allen had 10 points and 11 rebounds for the Longhorns and Kendal Yancy finished with seven points and five rebounds.

Texas, which was held under its season scoring average of 68.3 points, was outscored in points off the bench, 45-21.

Texas Tech (18-12, 6-11) took control of the game early in the second half, leading 48-31 after consecutive Gray jumpers and a two-handed Zach Smith dunk.

Midway through the first half, Texas Tech had a 13-12 advantage and capitalized on a Texas shooting drought inside the period's final two minutes to lead 34-29 at halftime.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.