Texas Southern beats Alcorn State in OT to clinch SWAC title

HOUSTON (AP) - Zach Lofton scored 20 of his 30 points after halftime on Thursday night, Kevin Scott had a double-double and Texas Southern beat Alcorn State 94-88 to clinch its third consecutive Southwestern Athletic Conference regular-season title.

Scott had 17 points, 10 rebounds, six assist and three steals, Demontrae Jefferson also scored 17 with six assists and Jalan McCloud scored 15 for Texas Southern (19-11, 15-2).

Lofton and Alcorn State's Reginal Johnson traded layups before back-to-back buckets by Lofton made it 86-82 with 3:34 left in overtime.

Denzel Dulin's offensive rebound and putback pulled the Braves within two, but Lofton hit two foul shots and Stephan Bennett and Jefferson each made 1 of 2 free throws to make it 90-84 with 41 seconds left. After a jumper by Marquis Vance on the other end, Scott and McCloud made two free throws apiece and the Tigers led by eight with 12 seconds left.

DeAndre Davis had 21 points, Vance had 19 with 12 rebounds and Johnson also scored 19 and grabbed nine boards for Alcorn State (16-12, 13-4). The Braves had their 11-game win streak snapped.

Texas Southern, which made 10 of 17 free throws in regulation, hit 8 of 12 in OT.



