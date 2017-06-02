Texas A&M tops Baylor 8-5 in opener of Houston Regional

HOUSTON (AP) - Freshman Braden Shewmake hit a two-run homer, Nick Choruby had four hits with two RBIs and Texas A&M beat Baylor 8-5 in the opener of the Houston Regional on Friday.

The third-seeded Aggies (37-21) will play the Houston-Iowa winner Saturday, and the Bears (34-22) will face the loser in an elimination game.

Aaron Dodson had a grand slam in the third inning for No. 2 seed Baylor, but Texas A&M responded with a five-run sixth to erase a 4-2 deficit in a battle of former Big 12 rivals. Shewmake's team-leading 11th homer was the tying blow, and Hunter Coleman scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch.

Kaylor Chafin gave up one hit in 3 2/3 scoreless innings for his first save and starter Brigham Hill (8-3) allowed five runs in 5 1/3 innings with six strikeouts.

Baylor starter Montana Parsons (5-4) surrendered five runs - four earned - in five innings with three walks and four strikeouts.

Choruby had a run-scoring single in the sixth and an RBI double in the eighth.

© 2017 Associated Press