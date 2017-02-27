Texas A&M edges Alabama 56-53

Feb 25, 2017; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies forward Robert Williams (44) shoots the ball during the first half against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Troy Taormina, Troy Taormina)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) - Robert Williams scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as Texas A&M defeated Alabama 56-53 on Saturday night.

The Aggies (15-13, 7-9 SEC) led 53-50 with 1:37 remaining when A&M's Tonny Trocha-Morelos missed a long jumper from the left side. Williams snagged the offensive rebound and was fouled, but missed both free throws to allow Alabama (16-12, 9-7) to stay close.

On Alabama's next possession, Braxton Key fired an errant pass while under defensive pressure, and Williams came up with the steal. Williams then made both free throws following a foul with 33 seconds to lift A&M to a 55-50 lead.

Alabama missed three 3-point attempts on its final possession, the last one blocked by Trocha-Morelos deep in the left corner, to give A&M the win.

Both teams were off their mark from the field. A&M shot 31.1 percent from the field (14 of 45), while Alabama countered at 33.9 percent (20 of 59). But the Aggies more than doubled the Crimson Tide in points off turnovers, 19-8.



