Texas A&M beats Saint Francis (Pa.) 81-58

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) - D.J. Hogg scored 15 points and fellow sophomore Tyler Davis added 14 as Texas A&M defeated Saint Francis (Pa.) 81-58 on Wednesday night.

The Aggies (8-3) led 46-19 at halftime and kept their overwhelmed opponent from Loretto, Pennsylvania, at bay the rest of the way in cruising to the 23-point victory. Five A&M players scored in double digits, with Admon Gilder, J.C. Hampton and Robert Williams adding 10 points each.

Keith Braxton and Josh Nebo scored 11 points each, the only Red Flash (3-8) players to reach double digits.

Texas A&M coach Billy Kennedy has emphasized rebounding in practice over the past couple of weeks, especially after Texas A&M-Corpus Christi held a 39-31 advantage in a 17-point Aggies victory on Dec. 5, and on Wednesday A&M outrebounded the Red Flash 42-26.

The Aggies shot 50.9 percent from the field (29 of 57) compared to 38.2 percent (21 of 55) for the Red Flash, and A&M nearly doubled up SFU on points in the paint (34-18).

A&M rebounded from a 67-63 loss to Arizona last Saturday in Houston's Toyota Center, home of the NBA's Rockets.