TCU out front in the first baseball coaches poll

TCU Horned Frogs pitcher Ryan Burnett (17) reacts after the win against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers in the 2016 College World Series at TD Ameritrade Park. TCU defeated Coastal Carolina 6-1. Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Steven Branscombe, Steven Branscombe)

TCU will open the season atop the USA TODAY Sports college baseball coaches poll.

The Horned Frogs, coming off their third consecutive College World Series Appearance, were picked No. 1 by 24 of the 31 coaches on this season’s voting panel. Florida checks in at No. 2 with four first-place votes. LSU will open at No. 3, receiving two No. 1 nods. South Carolina and Florida State round out the top five.

The remaining first-place vote went to defending national champion Coastal Carolina. The Chanticleers are ranked ninth overall as they begin life in their new conference home, the Sun Belt.

The college baseball season starts on Feb. 17. The College World Series will be played from June 17 through either June 27 or June 28.

